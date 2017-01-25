Rutgers DB Anthony Cioffi aims to turn heads with 4.3-4.4 40-time at pro day

Anthony Cioffi was a four-year DB at Rutgers who is now preparing for the NFL Draft. Last week, LBS had a chance to interview him about his pro prospects.

One of Cioffi’s biggest strengths is his speed. He says it’s “looking promising” for him to run a 4.3-4.4 40-yard dash time. He believes he’s in the 7th round to undrafted range but hopes his speed will turn some heads.

Cioffi told LBS he believes his future in the league is at one of the safety positions. He talks about what teams he’d like to play for, who the toughest players were he faced in college, and whether Rutgers belongs in the Big Ten. Cioffi also explained why he thinks Rutgers struggled last season.

You can listen to the interview below and keep your eye out for him around draft time: