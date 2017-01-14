Tom Brady upset about late tackle from Jadeveon Clowney
Tom Brady is used to getting as much protection from NFL referees as possible, but he didn’t get the benefit of a call in the third quarter of Saturday’s playoff game against the Texans.
Jadeveon Clowney was right on him as he released a ball, but the Houston Texans defensive lineman continued to tackle Brady.
— ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 15, 2017
Clowney was not flagged for a late hit/tackle, which left Brady livid and complaining to the referees.
Brady probably just wanted a little barrier between him and Clowney, who was all over him during the game:
Yeah that's why Clowney went #1 overall https://t.co/tgY9pX7FKd
— Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) January 15, 2017