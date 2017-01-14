Ad Unit
Tom Brady upset about late tackle from Jadeveon Clowney

January 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady is used to getting as much protection from NFL referees as possible, but he didn’t get the benefit of a call in the third quarter of Saturday’s playoff game against the Texans.

Jadeveon Clowney was right on him as he released a ball, but the Houston Texans defensive lineman continued to tackle Brady.

Clowney was not flagged for a late hit/tackle, which left Brady livid and complaining to the referees.

Brady probably just wanted a little barrier between him and Clowney, who was all over him during the game:


