Tom Brady upset about late tackle from Jadeveon Clowney

Tom Brady is used to getting as much protection from NFL referees as possible, but he didn’t get the benefit of a call in the third quarter of Saturday’s playoff game against the Texans.

Jadeveon Clowney was right on him as he released a ball, but the Houston Texans defensive lineman continued to tackle Brady.

Clowney was not flagged for a late hit/tackle, which left Brady livid and complaining to the referees.

Brady probably just wanted a little barrier between him and Clowney, who was all over him during the game: