Victor Cruz thanks Giants, fans in classy social media post

The New York Giants released Victor Cruz after six seasons with the team on Monday, and the veteran wide receiver made it clear there are no hard feelings.

Shortly after the Giants decided to part ways with him, Cruz took to Instagram to thank the organization and fans.

No long paragraph for all to read, just simply THANK YOU! To the @nygiants organization and to the amazing fans that have watched me grow up in front of their eyes. THANK YOU!! A photo posted by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:30am PST

The release was a shock to no one, as Cruz was due to make $7.5 million in 2017. At the very least, the Giants were going to ask Cruz to take a pay cut. Even still, the 30-year-old caught just 39 passes for 586 yards and one score in 15 games this season. He missed the entire 2015 season due to injuries.

As long as he can prove he emerged without setbacks in 2016, Cruz should have no problem finding a team to sign him to a short-term deal. He made a questionable decision with some of his teammates just before the playoffs, but he later took responsibility for it. He’ll be worth a flier.