Ad Unit
Monday, February 6, 2017

Former ESPN writer Travis Haney calls out Erin Andrews for rude treatment

February 6, 2017
by Grey Papke

Erin Andrews

A former ESPN college football writer has some rather uncharitable opinions of Erin Andrews.

Travis Haney, who currently writes for 247Sports and previously worked for ESPN from 2012 to 2016, abruptly fired off a pair of tweets Sunday night criticizing Andrews for treating him worse than anyone in sports media ever has.

Haney offered no further details. Judging from his older tweets, he had a good opinion of her at one point, but that must have changed at some point after he joined the Worldwide Leader.

Haney’s criticism is pretty civil, and Andrews has heard far worse. Still, Haney isn’t a guy known for throwing around bombs on Twitter, so it’s sudden and interesting to see this being aired publicly.

H/T Busted Coverage


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus