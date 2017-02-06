Former ESPN writer Travis Haney calls out Erin Andrews for rude treatment

A former ESPN college football writer has some rather uncharitable opinions of Erin Andrews.

Travis Haney, who currently writes for 247Sports and previously worked for ESPN from 2012 to 2016, abruptly fired off a pair of tweets Sunday night criticizing Andrews for treating him worse than anyone in sports media ever has.

I've never been treated more rudely by someone in sports media than Erin Andrews. I'm sure others share the same experience. Unfortunate. — Travis Haney (@travhaney) February 6, 2017

The texts I'm receiving suggest I'm not the only one. https://t.co/NDzhTVCjtN — Travis Haney (@travhaney) February 6, 2017

Haney offered no further details. Judging from his older tweets, he had a good opinion of her at one point, but that must have changed at some point after he joined the Worldwide Leader.

Haney’s criticism is pretty civil, and Andrews has heard far worse. Still, Haney isn’t a guy known for throwing around bombs on Twitter, so it’s sudden and interesting to see this being aired publicly.

H/T Busted Coverage