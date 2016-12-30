Cody Garbrandt busts out dance move after ducking punches

Cody Garbrandt didn’t just beat Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 on Friday night — he put on a show.

Garbrandt beat Cruz to win the UFC bantamweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 25-year-old Team Alpha Male fighter was just miles ahead of Cruz in the octagon. Check out the way he broke out some dance moves during the fight after ducking multiple punches.

Garbrandt, clearly a master of style, won the fight by unanimous decision.