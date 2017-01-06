War Machine going to trial in Christy Mack case

Former MMA fighter War Machine, whose real name is Jonathan Koppenhaver, has chosen to go to trial for his assault case against his ex-girlfriend, adult film star Christy Mack.

According to KSNV News in Las Vegas, Koppenhaver turned down plea deals on Thursday that would have sent him to prison for 16 years to life or 18 to 40. The case now has a trial date set of Feb. 27.

Koppenhaver is facing over 30 charges, which include attempted murder after he allegedly beat Mack and a male friend in August 2014. The alleged attack left Mack with 18 broken bones.

Last year, Mack shared some extremely disturbing details about Koppenhaver trying to rape her. A judge ruled on Thursday that details about the couple’s sexual experiences will be allowed in the trial, as Koppenhaver’s attorneys argued that Mack had fantasies she asked Koppenhaver to act out with her that involved simulated rape and choking.

In 2013, War Machine tweeted that he had just raped Mack. He later said he was making an insensitive joke, and Mack defended him with some tweets of her own.

Koppenhaver last fought in October 2013. He has a record of 14-5 in his MMA career.

