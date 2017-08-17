Report: Ric Flair’s drinking problem contributed to health issues

WWE legend Ric Flair remains in the hospital after undergoing surgery for an undisclosed medical issue, and one report claims his admitted problem with drinking alcohol helped lead the 68-year-old to where he is.

A source close to the Flair family told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated that the Nature Boy had part of his bowel removed after being diagnosed with an intestinal blockage. Reports of Flair having heart issues are said to be inaccurate.

According to SI, Flair’s drinking problem has “exacerbated his issues.” Earlier this month, Flair admitted that drinking alcohol has been his “one vice.”

“I had one vice,” Flair said. “I’m not going to point my finger at anybody else. My vice was drinking. I didn’t have any pain issues, addiction problems, marijuana, cocaine, nothing like that. It’s a fact that I kept myself up all night and always had a good time.”

Flair is expected to recover, though he could need to spend an extended period in the hospital after the surgery led to further complications. His fiancee, Wendy Barlow, wrote on Facebook Wednesday that Ric has had “multiple organ problems.”

“Just want to give an update to my friends and family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events,” Barlow said. “I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain. From that moment on it all seems like a nightmare … multiple organ problems.”

While Flair’s family has yet to reveal the exact nature of his medical problem, a social media post from his daughter indicated the situation is serious. Hopefully the Nature Boy gets some good news in the coming days.