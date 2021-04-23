Jennifer Lopez reportedly broke up with Alex Rodriguez over ‘trust issues’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially broken up. Now the reported reason for the breakup has been revealed.

People Magazine reported in a story published on Wednesday that it was Lopez, 51, who broke up with Rodriguez, 45.

People’s sources reportedly told them Lopez felt she could no longer trust Rodriguez. They say she became miserable as a result, leading her to call things off.

Lopez and Rodriguez dated for two years before getting engaged in March 2019. They apparently had some difficulties in their relationship that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 related lockdowns.

Lopez was in the Dominican Republic to film “Shotgun Wedding” and was concerned that Rodriguez might have a wandering eye.

Rodriguez has been the subject of numerous cheating rumors throughout his various relationships over the years. A report in February about Rodriguez flirting with a reality TV personality probably did not help Lopez’s trust.

Rodriguez was a three-time AL MVP during his 22-season MLB career. A-Rod married his ex-wife Cynthia in 2002. She filed for divorce in 2008, citing his extramarital affairs as one of the reasons.