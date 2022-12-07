Aaron Boone hints at how close Yankees were to losing Aaron Judge

How concerned were the New York Yankees about possibly losing Aaron Judge to another team? If you read between the lines, the answer seems to be clear.

Manager Aaron Boone admitted Wednesday that he was “concerned” on Tuesday about Judge’s future, and made it sound like there were real concerns within the organization that the star outfielder might sign with the San Francisco Giants.

Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge: ‘Yesterday was a long tough day in a lot of ways. …I was concerned.’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 7, 2022

That fits with a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, who wrote that the Giants’ talks with Judge appeared to gain some momentum on Tuesday before he ultimately chose to return to New York. The San Diego Padres were also involved late and made a substantial push, but it was not enough to sway the AL home run champ.

Ultimately, Judge chose to stay with the Yankees and still got a huge sum of money to do so. Clearly, that came as a massive relief to the organization.