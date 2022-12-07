 Skip to main content
December 7, 2022

Aaron Judge makes his free agency decision

December 7, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Judge looking on

Jul 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) goes to the dugout between innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes have officially come to an end, and the reigning AL MVP is not going anywhere.

Judge has agreed to a deal to return to the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic says the contract is worth $360 million over nine years.

There was a report on Tuesday night from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that Judge had agreed to sign with the San Francisco Giants, but Heyman quickly apologized for “jumping the gun.” It appears Judge’s decision came down to the Yankees and Giants.

The $40 million annual salary makes Judge the highest-paid non-pitcher in baseball.

Judge, 30, clubbed an AL-best 62 home runs last season, marking the second time he led the league in home runs.

