Aaron Judge makes his free agency decision

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes have officially come to an end, and the reigning AL MVP is not going anywhere.

Judge has agreed to a deal to return to the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic says the contract is worth $360 million over nine years.

Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @JonMorosi. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 7, 2022

There was a report on Tuesday night from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that Judge had agreed to sign with the San Francisco Giants, but Heyman quickly apologized for “jumping the gun.” It appears Judge’s decision came down to the Yankees and Giants.

The $40 million annual salary makes Judge the highest-paid non-pitcher in baseball.

Judge, 30, clubbed an AL-best 62 home runs last season, marking the second time he led the league in home runs.