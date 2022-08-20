Aaron Boone has angry reaction to Yankees’ latest loss

The New York Yankees continued their perplexing cold streak with another loss on Saturday, leaving manager Aaron Boone unable to contain his frustration.

The Yankees lost 5-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, going 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The loss leaves the team with a 4-14 record in August, the worst mark in the league during that period.

The struggles are clearly weighing on Boone. In his postgame press conference, the Yankees manager lost his cool a bit, at one point slamming his fist on the podium in frustration as he discussed how the team must respond to its slump.

A very angry Aaron Boone lets his emotions boil over in frustration. pic.twitter.com/V5W9IW40oc — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) August 20, 2022

“We’ve got to play better. Period,” Boone said. “And the great thing is, it’s right in front of us. It’s right here. And we can fix it.”

As he spoke, Boone’s voice rose, and he slammed his hand on the table in frustration. He collected himself quickly, however, and continued with his press conference.

The moment was brief, but it’s a window into what Boone is probably feeling at this point. There is no reason his team should be playing as poorly as it is, but they have needlessly made the AL East race at least somewhat interesting again.

Boone delivered a pointed message after Friday’s game as well. He’s clearly running out of ways to discuss the same problems, and frustrations are growing.