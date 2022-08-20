 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 19, 2022

Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees

August 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aaron Boone smiling

Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport

Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss.

The Yankees were shutout in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.

After the loss, Boone was not messing around.

“We should be ticked off right now. We need to start playing better, plain and simple,” Boone said.

He also talked about the division lead dropping.

“I don’t give a crap about the lead,” Boone responded. “Play better. We’ll handle it. We can talk about eight, nine, seven, 10. We need to play better. If we play like this, it’s not going to matter anyway.”

The Yankees were dominating MLB and seemed like a cinch to clinch the AL East. They will still likely do so, but they need to turn things around and stop the losing.

The Yanks have lost six series in a row, and the best they can do against Toronto this weekend is earn a split.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus