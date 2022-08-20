Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees

Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss.

The Yankees were shutout in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.

After the loss, Boone was not messing around.

Aaron Boone: “We should be ticked off right now. We need to start playing better, plain and simple.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 20, 2022

He also talked about the division lead dropping.

“I don’t give a crap about the lead,” Boone responded. “Play better. We’ll handle it. We can talk about eight, nine, seven, 10. We need to play better. If we play like this, it’s not going to matter anyway.”

The Yankees were dominating MLB and seemed like a cinch to clinch the AL East. They will still likely do so, but they need to turn things around and stop the losing.

The Yanks have lost six series in a row, and the best they can do against Toronto this weekend is earn a split.