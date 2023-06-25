 Skip to main content
Aaron Boone, Josh Donaldson have lengthy meeting amid benchings

June 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Josh Donaldson taking batting practice

May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) takes batting practice against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Donaldson has looked completely lost at the plate in the month of June, which is why the New York Yankees benched him on Sunday for a third consecutive game. Aaron Boone insists the change will not be a permanent one, however.

After the Yankees announced their Donaldson-less lineup for their game against the Texas Rangers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com shared that Donaldson told reporters he did not have time to speak with them in the clubhouse and instead headed straight for Boone’s office. Boone was then late for his scheduled press conference.

When Boone eventually arrived to his media availability, he confirmed to reporters that he was in a “long conversation” with Donaldson. He also insisted the two are “on the same page” and said Donaldson remains a big part of the Yankees’ plans.

“He’s going to play a lot. I know there’s a lot in there. … I just want to get him going because I know he can be a key figure for us,” Boone said.

Donaldson is hitting just .125 with 6 home runs and 8 RBI on the season. The 37-year-old missed all of May due to injuries (one of which was a bit strange), and he has struggled mightily since returning. The Yankees simply cannot have his bat in the lineup at the moment, but Boone is apparently not giving up on the veteran.

