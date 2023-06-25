Aaron Boone, Josh Donaldson have lengthy meeting amid benchings

Josh Donaldson has looked completely lost at the plate in the month of June, which is why the New York Yankees benched him on Sunday for a third consecutive game. Aaron Boone insists the change will not be a permanent one, however.

After the Yankees announced their Donaldson-less lineup for their game against the Texas Rangers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com shared that Donaldson told reporters he did not have time to speak with them in the clubhouse and instead headed straight for Boone’s office. Boone was then late for his scheduled press conference.

Josh Donaldson told reporters he didn't have time to talk, then walked toward the area of Aaron Boone's office.

Aaron Boone is 17 minutes late for his pregame news conference.

When Boone eventually arrived to his media availability, he confirmed to reporters that he was in a “long conversation” with Donaldson. He also insisted the two are “on the same page” and said Donaldson remains a big part of the Yankees’ plans.

Aaron Boone said he was "in a long conversation" with Josh Donaldson. "Just him and I talking. I'm sorry it spilled over. … We're good. We're on the same page."

Boone on Donaldson: "He's going to play a lot. I know there's a lot in there. … I just want to get him going because I know he can be a key figure for us."

Donaldson is hitting just .125 with 6 home runs and 8 RBI on the season. The 37-year-old missed all of May due to injuries (one of which was a bit strange), and he has struggled mightily since returning. The Yankees simply cannot have his bat in the lineup at the moment, but Boone is apparently not giving up on the veteran.