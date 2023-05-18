Josh Donaldson suffers setback due to new weird injury

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will have his injury return delayed thanks to another injury, this one of the unusual variety.

Donaldson has only played five games this season due to a hamstring injury, but the veteran was thought to be nearing some sort of rehab stint. Now, however, Donaldson suffered a minor setback: he sliced his thumb while assembling something at home, delaying his return.

Josh Donaldson had a minor setback: he sliced his thumb while putting together something at home. He and Giancarlo Stanton are now on similar timetables to return. #yankees — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 18, 2023

There was no word on which item Donaldson specifically hurt himself assembling, but it must have made a pretty good gash in order to slightly delay his return. For his sake, hopefully it wasn’t a drone or something silly like that.

The Yankees have had tough luck with injuries so far this season, as Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge have all missed some time. This probably won’t make them feel any less cursed.