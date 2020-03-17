Aaron Boone thinks Judge, Stanton could be ready to go whenever season starts

The pushback of the 2020 MLB season is giving a few injured New York Yankees some very welcome time to recover.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday on MLB Network Radio that he thinks both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton (plus righty James Paxton) could all be healthy and ready to go whenever Opening Day does occur.

Judge is recovering from a stress fracture in his right rib, Stanton continues to progress from a Grade 1 right calf strain, and Paxton recently had surgery to remove a cyst from his spine.

Unfortunately, the start of the 2020 campaign has now been delayed further, so while the extra recovery time is a plus, it is a huge question mark right now when the sport as a whole will even be back.