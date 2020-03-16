MLB further delays season after CDC directive

Major League Baseball had postponed the start of its season until April 9, but that target won’t be met as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In a new statement, MLB announced that the season won’t begin before May in accordance with new CDC guidelines. Those guidelines state that events with more than 50 people should be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/E5xPfMGOc0 — MLB (@MLB) March 16, 2020

This does not come as a surprise. CDC guidelines issued Sunday night were pretty clear about the future of sports. April was never going to be a realistic target for any sport, and baseball has seen the writing on the wall.

Some estimates suggest that MLB might not play games until June. It’s not hard to see why at this point.