Aaron Boone threatens lineup changes after latest Yankees loss

The New York Yankees’ disastrous start to the 2021 season continued Sunday with a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees’ loss Sunday dropped them to 5-10, last in the AL East. They have lost five in a row, and have not scored more than four runs in a game since Apr. 11. All of it is enough to make manager Aaron Boone consider some changes to his struggling offense.

“There will be some things that I consider about shaking some things up, no question,” Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

It’s hard to figure out what Boone could change, because his stars simply aren’t hitting. Four regulars, including Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Hicks, are hitting below .200. Boone might be able to shuffle the lineup around, but if those guys aren’t going to get it done, the offense doesn’t have much of a chance no matter what.

One thing’s for sure: this old viral comment from Boone certainly doesn’t apply to this year’s team so far.