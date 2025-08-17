Jim Harbaugh has 3-word response to NCAA discipline

Jim Harbaugh has been formally disciplined by the NCAA over his alleged role in Michigan’s sign-stealing scheme, but the Los Angeles Chargers coach does not want to spend any more time talking about it.

The NCAA announced on Friday that a Division I Committee on Infractions panel found “overwhelming evidence” of an illegal scouting scheme at Michigan that was orchestrated by Connor Stalions. Several penalties have been handed down, including a three-game suspension for Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore.

Harbaugh was given a 10-year show-cause order. The NCAA also said Harbaugh would have to serve a one-year suspension if he were to ever return to coaching in college.

Following the Chargers’ 23-22 loss on Saturday night in their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Harbaugh was asked about the latest penalties against him and Michigan. He had a very clear three-word message: “I’m done engaging.”

“Like I told you last year, I’m not engaging. I’m done engaging,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

It is hardly a surprise that Harbaugh is not entertaining questions about the Michigan scandal. Harbaugh had multiple stints as a college head coach and won a national championship in his final year with the Wolverines. He has also been successful at the NFL level and led the Chargers to the playoffs last season. The chances of the 61-year-old returning to coach in college were already slim, and they are now next to nonexistent.

There were some rumblings two years ago that the NFL might try to adhere to any suspension that was imposed on Harbaugh by the NCAA. It does not sound like that is going to happen, however.

Harbaugh is solely focused on getting the Chargers ready for the 2025 season. The timing of the sanctions against Michigan has not changed anything for the coach.