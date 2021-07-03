Aaron Boone says Yankees are ‘pissed off’ over midseason record

The New York Yankees hit the 81-game mark of their schedule on Saturday with an ugly loss to the New York Mets, and it left manager Aaron Boone stewing.

The Yankees sit at 41-40 following Saturday’s 8-3 defeat, an underwhelming mark at the midpoint of the season. Boone admitted as much after the game, saying that the team’s record had everyone “pissed off.”

Boone on being 41-40 at the midpoint of the season: "It's frustrating. We're all pissed off about it." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) July 3, 2021

These frustrations have been lingering for a while, as the Yankees have been inconsistent both offensively and on the mound. While Boone’s job is said to be safe, fingers are being publicly pointed with the team now ten games back in the AL East.

Boone himself has struggled to keep his cool at times amid all the mediocrity. If the second half doesn’t get any better, things might get very heated in New York, where this sort of failure is not acceptable.