Aaron Boone snaps at reporter over question about Yankees losing

The New York Yankees are one loss away from falling to .500 on the season, but manager Aaron Boone is not about to sit back and let a reporter imply that the team has grown comfortable with losing.

Following New York’s 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Boone was asked if he senses a level of “complacency” in the dugout as the team struggles. He initially responded with a simple “no” before he was pressed further. That’s when Boone told the reporter to “get the h-ll out of here with that.”

Here’s the video of the exchange:

Aaron Boone takes issue with the idea that the Yankees are getting used to losing: "I know them too well. I don't think there's any getting used to freakin' losing. Hell no. Get the hell out of here with that." pic.twitter.com/GyoACZjdbl — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 13, 2021

A question like that is really only good for producing a soundbite. If that was what the reporter was trying to get out of it, he accomplished his goal.

The Yankees have now lost 13 of their last 18 games since their six-game winning streak, which ended on May 25. They’re 33-32 and 8.5 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Most managers would be extremely irritated by a question like that, which is why Boone tried to keep it simple with his initial response. All things considered, he handled it pretty well. If you want to see Boone really lose his cool, look no further than this ejection video from last season.