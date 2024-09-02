 Skip to main content
Globe Life Field’s Aaron Judge milestone marker keeps getting stolen

September 2, 2024
by Grey Papke
Aaron Judge smiles while wearing a Yankees cap

Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts at the end of the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers tried to commemorate Aaron Judge’s American League home run record at Globe Life Field, but the process does not seem to have worked out for them.

The Rangers installed a plaque at their ballpark to commemorate the seat where Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run landed in 2022. That plaque is gone now, according to Justin Shackil of YES Network, having been stolen twice.

Either some Yankees fans in Texas wanted a piece of history, or perhaps some Rangers fans had enough of there being a plaque in their home ballpark honoring a visiting player. Then again, Texas fans greatly appreciated the accomplishment when it did happen.

Judge has a chance to challenge his own record this year, though it won’t happen in Texas this week. Still, he enters the series with 51 home runs and a whole month to go to try to make a push for 62 again.

