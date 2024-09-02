Globe Life Field’s Aaron Judge milestone marker keeps getting stolen

The Texas Rangers tried to commemorate Aaron Judge’s American League home run record at Globe Life Field, but the process does not seem to have worked out for them.

The Rangers installed a plaque at their ballpark to commemorate the seat where Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run landed in 2022. That plaque is gone now, according to Justin Shackil of YES Network, having been stolen twice.

Rangers personnel tells me that it was stolen once, replaced and stolen again. There will not be a third plaque put up. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ZLOdy6e3GX — Justin Shackil (@JustinShackil) September 2, 2024

Either some Yankees fans in Texas wanted a piece of history, or perhaps some Rangers fans had enough of there being a plaque in their home ballpark honoring a visiting player. Then again, Texas fans greatly appreciated the accomplishment when it did happen.

Judge has a chance to challenge his own record this year, though it won’t happen in Texas this week. Still, he enters the series with 51 home runs and a whole month to go to try to make a push for 62 again.