Deion Sanders’ new girlfriend Karrueche Tran was with him for cancer surgery

The news about Deion Sanders undergoing surgery for cancer has resulted in another revelation: he has a new girlfriend.

Sanders on Monday announced that he had undergone surgery during the summer to remove his bladder, which was cancerous. The 57-year-old head coach is now said to be cancer-free.

On Monday, Deion Sanders Jr. uploaded a video to his YouTube channel that chronicled his father getting ready to go in for the surgery to remove his bladder. In that video, Karrueche Tran is featured heavily. She is seen crying ahead of the surgery, and holding Deion’s hand as he gets wheeled in for surgery.

Tran, 37, is well known among sports and pop culture fans. She dated singer Chris Brown previously, as well as former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz. The actress was also rumored to have been dating an NBA player a decade ago, though she denied the rumor.

Sanders had previously been dating Tracey Edmonds, but that relationship has ended. He has been married twice. His first marriage was to Carolyn Chambers (1989–1998). He later was married to Pillar Biggers-Sanders (1999-2015). He has two children from his first marriage and three from his second. Sanders and Tran have been rumored to be dating since February.

Sanders is entering his third season as the head coach at Colorado. He went 9-4 last year, which was a big turnaround from the 4-8 season he had in his first year, and the 1-11 season the Buffs endured the year before he was hiried.