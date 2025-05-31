Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani set MLB record in first inning of Yankees-Dodgers clash

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani started off Friday’s World Series rematch with some loud fireworks.

On Friday, Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers hosted Judge’s New York Yankees for the opener of their three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Judge got the party started with one out and the bases empty in the top of the 1st inning.

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin’s 1-1 fastball to the Yankees star caught way too much of the plate. Judge took advantage, launching the ball to dead center for a 446-foot solo home run.

ALL RISE! Aaron Judge kicks off the World Series rematch with a blast! 💥



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/VfRx2v3U0S — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 31, 2025

Ohtani was not to be outdone. The Japanese-born slugger smashed the first pitch he saw from Max Fried to left-center field for a big fly of his own to tie the game at 1-1.

The pair of home runs marked the first time in MLB history that the reigning MVPs from each league homered in the first inning of the same game.

Tonight marks the first time in MLB history both reigning MVPs homered in the first inning of the same game. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 31, 2025

Given the nature of interleague play, reigning MVPs don’t face off very often. Teams from opposing leagues never even played each other until 1997. But it’s still surprising that Judge and Ohtani became the first duo to achieve the feat.

Ohtani may have felt a little insecure that his home run was dozens of feet shorter than Judge’s dinger. Shohei hit another leadoff homer in the sixth inning for good measure.

Two home runs tonight for Shohei Ohtani and 22 on the year 🤯#FridayNightBaseball pic.twitter.com/aEn9Jp1v2k — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2025

Ohtani entered Friday’s contest with an MLB-best 20 home runs. He just added two more to his total, with Aaron Judge (19) not far behind.