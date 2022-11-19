Reporter predicts when Aaron Judge could sign

Aaron Judge’s free agency promises to be one of the biggest stories of the MLB offseason, but it is a story that could wrap itself up fairly early on.

In an appearance on MLB Network Friday, reporter Jon Morosi predicted that Judge could sign with a team prior to the end of the MLB Winter Meetings, which are scheduled to run from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7.

When can we expect to see the Aaron Judge sweepstakes come to a close?

@jonmorosi dissects the latest moves from the Yankees' front office and gives his time-table prediction for a decision from the AL HR king. pic.twitter.com/cyVqmMgNdm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 19, 2022

“There were some people that, when free agency began, said well, perhaps Aaron Judge will be the Machado or the Harper of this year’s free agency and wait until February or March. I don’t see that happening,” Morosi said. “In fact, I think there is a really good chance that Aaron Judge signs by the end of the Winter Meetings.”

The biggest reason Morosi thinks Judge will not wait is that the outfielder’s market will likely be fairly narrow, and limited to contending teams that can afford to hand him a huge contract.

The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants have been frequently named as the top suitors for Judge, though there are rumblings about a third team getting in on the bidding. With that relatively narrow market, it would be no surprise to see the outfielder avoid dragging out his decision or trying to stoke a bidding war.

Judge is coming off a season in which he hit 62 home runs and won AL MVP. He could command a deal worth as much as $300 million or more.