Dodgers preparing for run at massive free agent?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been clearing some salary, and some think that could be a precursor to potentially a huge move.

New York Post baseball reporter Jon Heyman said on Friday that people believe the Dodgers are gearing up for a run at free agent Aaron Judge.

Word going around now is Dodgers will make a run at Aaron Judge. Logical with $100M now off the books with Bellinger, Kimbrel, Anderson, Heaney, Price and 2 Turners off the roster. Needs include SS, 3B, SPs, RP and now OF. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 19, 2022

Heyman cited all the salary the Dodgers have shed as part of the reasoning behind the thinking.

The Dodgers declined to tender Cody Bellinger a contract, and they declined Justin Turner’s contract option. Additionally, Trea Turner, Craig Kimbrel, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and David Price all became free agents after the season. Anderson has already signed elsewhere.

All together, that amounts to nearly $100 million in payroll the Dodgers have shed. That would give them plenty of flexibility to pursue Judge, who slugged 62 home runs for the Yankees and won AL MVP.

The Yankees have said they offered Judge a new contract. The San Francisco Giants are expected to make a big run at Judge.

The Dodgers could get in the mix too. If the Dodgers, Yankees and Giants are bidding against each other for Judge, his contract could end up being for an astronomical amount.