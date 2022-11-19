 Skip to main content
Dodgers preparing for run at massive free agent?

November 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dave Roberts looking on

Oct 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) reacts during game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been clearing some salary, and some think that could be a precursor to potentially a huge move.

New York Post baseball reporter Jon Heyman said on Friday that people believe the Dodgers are gearing up for a run at free agent Aaron Judge.

Heyman cited all the salary the Dodgers have shed as part of the reasoning behind the thinking.

The Dodgers declined to tender Cody Bellinger a contract, and they declined Justin Turner’s contract option. Additionally, Trea Turner, Craig Kimbrel, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and David Price all became free agents after the season. Anderson has already signed elsewhere.

All together, that amounts to nearly $100 million in payroll the Dodgers have shed. That would give them plenty of flexibility to pursue Judge, who slugged 62 home runs for the Yankees and won AL MVP.

The Yankees have said they offered Judge a new contract. The San Francisco Giants are expected to make a big run at Judge.

The Dodgers could get in the mix too. If the Dodgers, Yankees and Giants are bidding against each other for Judge, his contract could end up being for an astronomical amount.

