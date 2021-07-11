Did Aaron Judge troll Jose Altuve with jersey move during home run trot?

A sly move by Aaron Judge during a home run trot has some wondering whether he was trolling Jose Altuve.

The New York Yankees are in Houston for a three-game series against the Astros. Judge clubbed a solo home run in the top of the third inning on Saturday for the first run of the game. As he was approaching third base during his home run trot, the Yankees slugger pressed his jersey together.

LOL JUDGE JUST TROLLED ALTUVE SO HARD “don’t pull my jersey off!!!” pic.twitter.com/FITW1AaViF — Dan Rourke (@DanAlanRourke) July 11, 2021

What’s the story there?

Altuve hit a walk-off home run in the ALCS against the Yankees in 2019 to send his Astros to the World Series. Altuve’s bizarre behavior, such as clutching his shirt and changing it (video here), played a role in rumors that the Astros were wearing electronic buzzers under their jerseys.

The buzzer rumor was the peak of the suspicion regarding Astros cheating allegations. The Astros were confirmed to have cheated during the 2017 postseason, but others felt they continued to cheat by doing much more in the ensuing years.

The Yankees were one of the biggest victims of the Astros’ alleged cheating. Their players won’t soon forget what happened.