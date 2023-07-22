 Skip to main content
Aaron Judge shares interesting update on his injury recovery

July 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Aaron Judge looking on

Jul 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) goes to the dugout between innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge on Friday shared an interesting update to the media regarding his recovery from a toe injury.

Judge has been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe while making a catch at the wall against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3. He is working his way towards a return to the New York Yankees’ lineup but cautioned his fans.

Judge said Friday that he will not be pain-free when he returns. Instead, he will just try to manage the situation.

“It’s not going to be pain-free, but we’ll just get as close to manageable as we can,” Judge said, via Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch.

That’s not exactly what Yankees fans want to hear.

Sure, getting Judge back is a good thing, but having him healthy vs. playing through pain are two different things.

Judge was able to run the bases on Wednesday, which was a big step towards a return. He is set to face live pitching on Sunday. How Judge does after facing live pitching could help establish a timetable for a potential return.

The reigning AL MVP was batting .291 with 19 home runs and a 1.078 OPS over 49 games this season.

Aaron Judge
