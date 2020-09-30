Aaron Judge has savage comment about Yankees hitters in Game 1

Aaron Judge had a blunt and savage comment about the New York Yankees’ performance in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

The Yankees handed Shane Bieber his worst outing of the season, tagging him for seven runs over 4.2 innings. Judge smacked a 2-run home run off Bieber as the second batter of the game.

The Yankees hit four home runs in all.

“We got mistakes and we didn’t miss them. Those mistakes, you got to do damage on them,” Judge said after the game.

Their hitters didn’t miss much. Even Giancarlo Stanton, who began the game 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, homered in the ninth. Judge said that the team did a lot of video studying of Bieber and that helped prepare them.

The Wild Card Series is a best-of-3 affair, meaning the Yankees just need to win one of the next two games to advance to the ALDS. Game 2 will be on Wednesday.