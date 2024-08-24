 Skip to main content
Aaron Judge offers ominous comment ahead of postseason

August 24, 2024
by Dan Benton
Aaron Judge smiles while wearing a Yankees cap

Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts at the end of the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is currently on the hottest of hot streaks. He has hit at least one home run in four straight games and a total of five over that span. He leads Major League Baseball in almost every notable offensive metric and appears like a shoo-in for the MVP Award for the second time.

Judge is also on pace to break the AL single-season home run record, which he set in 2022 with 62 long balls.

In fact, over the past 100 games, there’s been no one better than Judge. Not this season or at any point in MLB history.

Astonishingly, Judge doesn’t believe he’s been at his best. He insists there’s room for improvement and that he’s yet to truly “lock in.”

“I’m trying to get locked in. Once we get locked in, I’ll let you guys know,” Judge said, via MLB.com. “I try to keep it simple. The best thing I can say is, I try not to do too much every single day. We’ve got a great lineup, we’ve got a great team. If we just go out there and do our jobs, good things are going to happen.”

If Judge isn’t “in the zone” currently, it’s hard to imagine what that would actually look like. It seems like he’s clobbering everything that comes his way and is dominating at a Barry Bonds-like level.

The Yankees would certainly welcome an even more potent Judge with the playoffs just around the bend.

Aaron JudgeNew York Yankees
