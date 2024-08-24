Aaron Judge offers ominous comment ahead of postseason

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is currently on the hottest of hot streaks. He has hit at least one home run in four straight games and a total of five over that span. He leads Major League Baseball in almost every notable offensive metric and appears like a shoo-in for the MVP Award for the second time.

Judge is also on pace to break the AL single-season home run record, which he set in 2022 with 62 long balls.

In fact, over the past 100 games, there’s been no one better than Judge. Not this season or at any point in MLB history.

Last 100 games for the @Yankees' Aaron Judge: .378 BA

45 HR

106 RBI He's the first player in MLB history to hit .375 or better with 45+ HR and 100+ RBI over a 100-game span. pic.twitter.com/0ELpdkUA4n — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 24, 2024

Astonishingly, Judge doesn’t believe he’s been at his best. He insists there’s room for improvement and that he’s yet to truly “lock in.”

“I’m trying to get locked in. Once we get locked in, I’ll let you guys know,” Judge said, via MLB.com. “I try to keep it simple. The best thing I can say is, I try not to do too much every single day. We’ve got a great lineup, we’ve got a great team. If we just go out there and do our jobs, good things are going to happen.”

If Judge isn’t “in the zone” currently, it’s hard to imagine what that would actually look like. It seems like he’s clobbering everything that comes his way and is dominating at a Barry Bonds-like level.

The Yankees would certainly welcome an even more potent Judge with the playoffs just around the bend.