Aaron Judge responds to being booed by Yankees fans

It’s hard to imagine Yankees fans booing Aaron Judge, but it happened on Saturday.

Judge went 0-for-4 with 4 strikeouts in his Yankees’ 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Judge swung and missed at 10 pitches, which tied the highest amount of pitches he’s ever whiffed at in a single game during his career.

Some fans booed Judge over his poor performance.

Four-strikeout day for Aaron Judge is met with boos from #Yankees fans.#RepBX pic.twitter.com/yCI6RhnyXy — Depressed New York Fan (@JudgeEnjoyer) April 20, 2024

Apparently Judge doesn’t blame them. When asked after the game about the boos, Judge defended the fans.

“I’ve heard worse and I’d probably do the same thing in their situation,” Judge told reporters.

Aaron Judge is asked about getting booed by the Yankee Stadium crowd: "I've heard worse and I'd probably do the same thing in their situation" pic.twitter.com/TZOoV3m7Pl — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 20, 2024

The 31-year-old Judge is batting .179 through 21 games this season. The good news is Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto have been slugging at the top of the lineup to keep the Yankees offense in business.

Judge’s poor start has some wondering whether the toe he injured last season during a collision at Dodger Stadium is still bothering him.