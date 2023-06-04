 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 4, 2023

Aaron Judge suffered injury while making epic fence catch

June 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Aaron Judge makes an incredible catch

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made the play of the day Saturday when he more or less ran through the bullpen fence making a catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The play may have saved the game, but Judge apparently did not come out of it unscathed.

Judge suffered a foot injury while making the catch in Saturday’s win and is not in Sunday’s lineup as a result. Judge apparently hit his toe on the cement block that sits behind the fence.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge will not go on the IL immediately, but did not rule it out if Judge’s toe does not improve in the next few days.

Nothing would sum up the Yankees’ injury issues more aptly than a Judge IL stint from making a circus catch. This comes just after Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton got healthy and returned to the lineup, too.

Judge had a complaint about the fence after making the great catch. Maybe he wasn’t joking as much as it seemed he was at the time.

Article Tags

Aaron Judge
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus