Aaron Judge suffered injury while making epic fence catch

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made the play of the day Saturday when he more or less ran through the bullpen fence making a catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The play may have saved the game, but Judge apparently did not come out of it unscathed.

Judge suffered a foot injury while making the catch in Saturday’s win and is not in Sunday’s lineup as a result. Judge apparently hit his toe on the cement block that sits behind the fence.

Judge banged his right foot on the cement block that is right behind the fence. #Yankees #Judge #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) June 4, 2023

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge will not go on the IL immediately, but did not rule it out if Judge’s toe does not improve in the next few days.

Aaron Judge (toe) to the IL? Aaron Boone: "I don't know. Not at this point. We'll see how he is today, tomorrow and the next day." — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 4, 2023

Nothing would sum up the Yankees’ injury issues more aptly than a Judge IL stint from making a circus catch. This comes just after Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton got healthy and returned to the lineup, too.

Judge had a complaint about the fence after making the great catch. Maybe he wasn’t joking as much as it seemed he was at the time.