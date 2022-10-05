Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.

As it turns out, Youmans is married to Bri Amaranthus, who reports on the Cowboys and Mavericks for SI’s Fan Nation sites.

Youmans was asked by reporters about his plans for the ball.

“That’s a good question. I haven’t thought about it,” Youmans said.

One person has already said he would pay $2 million for the ball, so that’s quite a pay day if Youmans decides to go that route.

Judge was lucky enough to have home run balls Nos. 60 and 61 get returned to him. Ball No. 62 might not be returned to him so easily.

Interestingly, home run ball No. 61 was caught by the husband of another sports reporter!