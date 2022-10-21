Aaron Judge’s Game 2 flyout would have been home run in 1 MLB stadium
Aaron Judge just missed hitting a go-ahead home run in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night, and the out really stung for Yankees fans.
Judge was batting in the top of the eighth inning with a runner on, one out and his New York Yankees down 3-2 to the Houston Astros. Judge swung at a first-pitch breaking ball from Bryan Abreu and sent it to deep right field. Kyle Tucker drifted back and made a leaping catch against the wall.
Kyle Tucker keeps it in the park! 😳 #Postseason pic.twitter.com/jUEITZarqN
Judge missed hitting a 2-run home run by a foot or so. The blast would have given his team a 4-3 lead.
So, what about the out stung for Yankees fans? According to Statcast, that ball would have been a home run in one MLB park: Yankee Stadium.
That Judge flyout would have been a HR in one ballpark, according to Statcast pic.twitter.com/tjqa0lYvx8
Yes, Yankee Stadium notoriously has a short right field fence. The short porch has played a role in juicing home run stats for Yankees over the years. Unfortunately, Judge’s batted ball came at the wrong park.