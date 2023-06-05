Adam Wainwright has harsh comment about struggling Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals tend to be in contention even in comparative down seasons for them, but that is not the case so far in 2023, and Adam Wainwright is fed up with it.

The veteran pitcher had a clear message for the team after the Cardinals got swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, essentially saying that while the lack of panic was admirable, it was time to adopt a greater sense of urgency.

“No one is panicking, and that’s a good thing,” Wainwright said, via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “More urgency wouldn’t hurt.”

The Cardinals fell to 25-35 with the weekend sweep, and sit in last place in the NL Central. They appeared to be coming around in mid-May, but the offense has reverted back to poor form in recent weeks.

Between their on-field play and some unusual off-field drama of their own making, the Cardinals do not have the look of potential contenders this season. That could still change, but Wainwright’s comments would certainly indicate a team that needs a kick in the pants of some kind.