Yadier Molina’s latest comments might bother Cardinals fans

St. Louis Cardinals fans might not love some new comments made by legendary former catcher Yadier Molina.

Molina recently discussed his ambition to manage at the MLB level at some point in the future. The Cardinals legend said he would ultimately prefer to manage St. Louis, but would go anywhere, even to the team’s main rival.

“If we decide as a family, if I have a chance to manage, I can manage anywhere. … I’d manage the Chicago Cubs, if they want,” Molina told Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Obviously, Cardinals fans would very much prefer not to see Molina averaging their biggest rival. Even Molina might prefer to work elsewhere. However, there are only 30 MLB managerial jobs in existence, and only a handful of them will open up annually. If he wants to get into managing, he might have to make some compromises to do it.

There were reports that Molina would be considered for the Cardinals job if they made a change after the 2024 season. However, they ultimately opted to retain current manager Oli Marmol.

Molina played 19 seasons at the MLB level, all of them with the Cardinals. He is one of the most popular and revered players in franchise history, and certainly profiles as a future manager.

Interestingly, we already have some idea of what Molina might look like working for the Cubs. Needless to say, Cardinals fans did not like that visual either.