Adam Wainwright will receive unusual send-off from Cardinals

September 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Adam Wainwright in the dugout

Sep 30, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Wainwright is playing out the final month of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, and the team is planning to give him a very unusual farewell during his final homestand.

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Wainwright would perform new songs in a postgame concert following the team’s Sept. 30 game against the Cincinnati Reds. There will also be a fireworks show.

Wainwright is presumably the first major leaguer to celebrate his own retirement by performing his own on-field concert. That said, the veteran pitcher can actually sing, as shown by a viral video of him performing the national anthem on Opening Day this year.

Wainwright’s final season has been a difficult one for both himself and his team. The 42-year-old has a career-worst 7.95 ERA in 20 starts, and the team is set to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

