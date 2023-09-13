Adam Wainwright will receive unusual send-off from Cardinals

Adam Wainwright is playing out the final month of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, and the team is planning to give him a very unusual farewell during his final homestand.

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Wainwright would perform new songs in a postgame concert following the team’s Sept. 30 game against the Cincinnati Reds. There will also be a fireworks show.

Adam Wainwright's final home weekend at Busch Stadium will include a live concert featuring … Adam Wainwright.#stlcards announce a post-game Sept. 30 performance of new songs by the right-hander, guitar player, and budding country star. Also, there will be fireworks. pic.twitter.com/Ddn8c4hTju — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) September 13, 2023

Wainwright is presumably the first major leaguer to celebrate his own retirement by performing his own on-field concert. That said, the veteran pitcher can actually sing, as shown by a viral video of him performing the national anthem on Opening Day this year.

Wainwright’s final season has been a difficult one for both himself and his team. The 42-year-old has a career-worst 7.95 ERA in 20 starts, and the team is set to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.