Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina hilariously roasted by Cardinals teammate

St. Louis Cardinals teammates Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina are known for their remarkable longevity. That also opens them up to jokes about how old they are.

The Cardinals won their 14th consecutive game Saturday, matching a feat the franchise previously accomplished in 1935. That fact was great fodder for Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who used the opportunity to roast his teammates over their age.

Lars Nootbaar clarified that Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were *not* on the 1935 Cardinals team that also won 14 consecutive games. Glad to have that cleared up. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 25, 2021

Nootbaar is 24 years old. Compare that to 40-year-old Wainwright and 39-year-old Molina and it’s pretty easy to see why that joke was begging to be made. That said, the young outfielder should probably be careful, because Wainwright in particular is serious about pulling pranks.

The camaraderie apparent among the Cardinals is probably a reason they’re doing so well. They’re on course to earn the second NL Wild Card spot, setting up a potential date with the Dodgers in a one-game playoff.