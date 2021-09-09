Adam Wainwright once pranked Orel Hershiser over phony injury report

Orel Hershiser told a funny story on Wednesday about the time when Adam Wainwright pranked him.

Hershiser is currently a TV analyst for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wainwright was pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Dodgers on Wednesday and was batting in the fifth inning. During Wainwright’s at-bat, Hershiser shared the story.

Hershiser says he was working for ESPN at the time the prank occurred.

“When I was working for ESPN, a rumor that was verified that [Wainwright] was possibly hurt, which is why he was not pitching in one of our games. So I went down to the locker room and found out in a humorous way that it was an erroneous report that he was hurt,” Hershiser said.

Wainwright had some fun with Hershiser by playing along with the phony rumor and faking like he was hurt.

“He had taped his arm all up and put it in a sling and greeted me at the locker room door. (Yadier) Molina was there, a couple of the other guys. Then he started taking off all the stuff.

“He ended up pitching a few days later.”

That’s pretty funny. We’re wondering where the report about Wainwright being hurt originated.

Hershiser told the story because he wanted to illustrate that even though Wainwright is tough on the mound, he can be playful off of it. One look at this photo could have told you that too.