Adolis Garcia had an ice-cold reaction to his grand slam in ALCS Game 6

Adolis Garcia had a frigid start to Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday, but the Texas Rangers slugger made sure to erupt in his final at-bat of the night.

The Rangers led 5-2 when Garcia came up to the plate for the fifth time with one out and the bases loaded. The 30-year-old Cuban had struck out in his first four at-bats.

Garcia clobbered a 97 mph fastball from Astros reliever Ryan Stanek into the Crawford Boxes for a grand slam. Garcia’s home run virtually iced the Astros and secured the Rangers’ 9-2 win at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

ADOLIS GARCIA HITS A GRAND SLAM IN HOUSTON!! 🤠🤠🤠 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/mXXko7MPXO — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2023

Garcia was ice-cold after connecting on the game-clinching grand slam. He briefly glanced at the ball and then kept his cool while rounding the bases.

The Rangers star’s home run trot was in stark contrast to his fiery celebration following his go-ahead homer in Game 5.

Garcia became the first player in MLB history to record 4 strikeouts and 4 RBIs in the same postseason game.

The Rangers and Astros square off one final time Monday night for Game 7 of the ALCS.