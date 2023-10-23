Adolis Garcia had an ice-cold reaction to his grand slam in ALCS Game 6
Adolis Garcia had a frigid start to Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday, but the Texas Rangers slugger made sure to erupt in his final at-bat of the night.
The Rangers led 5-2 when Garcia came up to the plate for the fifth time with one out and the bases loaded. The 30-year-old Cuban had struck out in his first four at-bats.
Garcia clobbered a 97 mph fastball from Astros reliever Ryan Stanek into the Crawford Boxes for a grand slam. Garcia’s home run virtually iced the Astros and secured the Rangers’ 9-2 win at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
ADOLIS GARCIA HITS A GRAND SLAM IN HOUSTON!!
🤠🤠🤠
📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/mXXko7MPXO
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2023
Garcia was ice-cold after connecting on the game-clinching grand slam. He briefly glanced at the ball and then kept his cool while rounding the bases.
ADOLIS GARCÍA. EL BOMBI. 🥶🥶🥶#ALCS pic.twitter.com/I4pYxkIlEy
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) October 23, 2023
The Rangers star’s home run trot was in stark contrast to his fiery celebration following his go-ahead homer in Game 5.
Garcia became the first player in MLB history to record 4 strikeouts and 4 RBIs in the same postseason game.
The Rangers and Astros square off one final time Monday night for Game 7 of the ALCS.