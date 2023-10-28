Adolis Garcia hits walk-off home run to win World Series Game 1

Adolis Garcia has put the Texas Rangers on his back all postseason long. The 30-year-old Cuban did it one more time in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Rangers were down 5-3 and were three outs away from losing the series opener to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field. A game-tying home run from Corey Seager in the bottom of the 9th forced extra innings in Arlington, Texas.

Seager’s home run set the stage for Garcia to play the role of hero once again. Garcia led off the bottom of the 11th following three scoreless half-innings. He drew a 3-1 count against Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro and then smacked a 97 mph sinker to the opposite field seats. Garcia’s walk-off home run gave the Rangers the 6-5 win.

THAT BALL IS GONE!!! ADOLIS GARCIA WALKS IT OFF FOR THE RANGERS IN THE 11TH 🤯😱 📺: FOX | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/BmL8LIG5nM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Garcia finished 3-of-4 with 2 RBI and 1 walk. The solo home run game the Rangers star 22 RBIs this postseason — the most ever in MLB history.

Adolis García's 22 RBI this #Postseason is the most by a hitter in a single run! García eclipsed David Freese's 21 RBI back in 2011. pic.twitter.com/O4MEuxJCR0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 28, 2023

It seems as though Rangers fans’ peculiar tactic to motivate Garcia during his first at-bat worked to perfection.