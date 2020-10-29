Report: AJ Hinch is ‘No. 1 candidate’ for Tigers manager job

Former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch was considered a name to watch when the Chicago White Sox had a managerial vacancy, but they hired Hall of Famer Tony La Russa on Thursday. With that job no longer open, it sounds like there is still a manager position waiting for Hinch if he wants it.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that Hinch is the Detroit Tigers’ top choice for their manager job.

Hinch clearly is not at risk of being blacklisted by MLB teams despite being a part of the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal. He was suspended for the abbreviated 2020 season for his role in the scheme, but the Tigers must feel that his winning track record is not a result of cheating.

Both Hinch and Alex Cora have been mentioned as managerial candidates in recent months. Cora was a bench coach with the Astros when they were stealing signs, and he was painted as one of the masterminds behind the operation. Hinch knew about the cheating and reportedly made it clear that he disapproved of it, though he did nothing to stop it.

Hinch has a record of 481-329 as a manager. It seems like only a matter of time before the 46-year-old lands another job.