pixel 1
header
Friday, July 10, 2020

Albert Almora crashes into wall during Cubs’ intrasquad game but seems fine

July 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Albert Almora catch

Albert Almora crashed into the center field wall at Wrigley Field during an instrasquad game on Friday, but he appears to be fine.

Cubs reporter Jordan Bastian shared video of the play, which occurred when Kris Bryant hit a Craig Kimbrel pitch deep to center.

Almora was down after hitting the wall and received medical attention.

Though he was replaced in center field, Almora returned to hit an RBI single and drew a walk that ended the intrasquad game. He also returned to play center field.

According to Bastian, the Cubs said Almora sustained a mild left rib contusion.

Almora, 26, batted .236/.271/.381 with 11 doubles and 12 home runs in 130 games last season. This will be his fifth Major League season since being called up in 2016. You may recall he was involved in a difficult situation last year after one of his foul balls hit a young child who was attending a Cubs-Astros game in Houston.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus