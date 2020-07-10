Albert Almora crashes into wall during Cubs’ intrasquad game but seems fine

Albert Almora crashed into the center field wall at Wrigley Field during an instrasquad game on Friday, but he appears to be fine.

Cubs reporter Jordan Bastian shared video of the play, which occurred when Kris Bryant hit a Craig Kimbrel pitch deep to center.

Bryant sends a Kimbrel pitch deep to CF and Almora hits the wall hard. Being checked on now. pic.twitter.com/TcNGSc5rWF — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 11, 2020

Almora was down after hitting the wall and received medical attention.

Almora now on his feet, but only after receiving medical attention: pic.twitter.com/s8JUO3H4Zk — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) July 11, 2020

Though he was replaced in center field, Almora returned to hit an RBI single and drew a walk that ended the intrasquad game. He also returned to play center field.

According to Bastian, the Cubs said Almora sustained a mild left rib contusion.

Almora, 26, batted .236/.271/.381 with 11 doubles and 12 home runs in 130 games last season. This will be his fifth Major League season since being called up in 2016. You may recall he was involved in a difficult situation last year after one of his foul balls hit a young child who was attending a Cubs-Astros game in Houston.