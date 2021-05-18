 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 17, 2021

Albert Pujols contradicts what Angels said about his release

May 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols and the Los Angeles Angels can’t quite get their stories straight when it comes to the circumstances of Pujols’ release.

The Angels were publicly adamant that Pujols wanted to be an everyday player, and said their inability to give him that was a factor in the decision to release him. When being introduced by the Dodgers, Pujols disputed this, stating that he never made that demand to the Angels. He even added that he’d been pleasantly surprised at the number of at-bats he had been receiving.

It seems like someone is not telling the truth here. Pujols is accepting a bench role with the Dodgers, and sounded enthusiastic about doing so. It’s hard to square that with him pushing for a departure from the Angels for that reason.

There was said to be some discontent with how the Angels handled Pujols’ release. This probably won’t help that go away.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus