Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols

October 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Albert Pujols holding a bat

Jul 3, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) takes batting practice before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday.

Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.

Maldonado and Pujols were teammates together on the Los Angeles Angels in 2017 and 2018. The catcher is very much not known for his hitting, as evidenced by his .209 career average, so maybe Pujols’ gear will bring him good luck.

As for Pujols, he probably didn’t mind parting with the bats. After all, he’s given up something far more valuable than those.

