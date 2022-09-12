Albert Pujols had amazing gesture for fans who caught his milestone HR ball

Albert Pujols continues to be pure class in his final MLB season.

The St. Louis Cardinals veteran lifted career homer No. 697 into the stands during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the blast, Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time on the MLB home runs list.

PUJOLS IS IN SOLE POSSESION OF 4TH ALL-TIME! pic.twitter.com/UMj2W6wjRp — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 11, 2022

After the game, Pujols went viral because of his amazing gesture for the fans who caught his home run ball. Matt and Samantha Brown (who are Pirates fans, no less) came down with the baseball and met with Pujols to give him the ball back, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. But instead, Pujols told them to keep it and even autographed two more baseballs for them. For Samantha, whose father passed away exactly one year ago on Sunday, Pujols said the milestone ball would mean more to her than it would to him.

The 42-year-old Pujols has been firm on his plans to retire after the 2022 season. As such, Pujols’ quest for 700 home runs has become perhaps the best story in baseball this year and one that he is now suddenly right on the verge of achieving with 20 games left in the regular season for St. Louis.

Amid all the razzle-dazzle though, Pujols has not forgotten about those who have shown up to support him throughout his MLB career. A couple weeks ago, Pujols had another heartwarming gesture for a young Cardinals fan.