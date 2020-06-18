Albert Pujols covering pay for furloughed Angels employees in Dominican Republic

Albert Pujols is stepping up to help out Los Angeles Angels employees in the Dominican Republic.

The Angels have taken some of the most drastic measures in MLB when it comes to cutting personnel over the last few months due to the lack of revenue from the coronavirus pandemic. The team furloughed all area scouts in amateur and international departments, members of their player development staff, and minor league coaches and coordinators, according to the LA Times.

That meant about 90 percent of employees at the team’s baseball academy in the Dominican Republic were furloughed and stopped being paid this month. The Times’ Maria Torres says Pujols asked how much it would cost to cover the wages for those employees for five months and was told around $180,000. The Angels first baseman/designated hitter is paying those amounts to help out those employees.

Pujols, 40, is from Santo Domingo in the D.R. The three-time former MVP is in the ninth year of a 10-year, $254 million deal with the Angels and was scheduled to make $29 million this season. His career earnings to date are estimated to be around $314 million, according to Baseball Reference.