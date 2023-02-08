Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move

Though he is now officially retired, Albert Pujols is still making moves.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the 11-time All-Star Pujols is leaving his longtime agent Dan Lozano and hiring Roc Nation Sports. Heyman adds that Roc Nation, the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z, will be repping Pujols in his post-playing endeavors.

Pujols, now 43, retired last November after 22 MLB seasons in which he won two World Series titles, three MVP awards, and six Silver Sluggers. He also had a very memorable (and successful) chase last season for 700 career home runs.

Lozano had represented Pujols for the slugger’s entire big-league career but has faced accusations of sleaziness in the past. Now Pujols has officially left Lozano to sign with Roc Nation, whose sports division is run by former New York Mets executive Brodie Van Wagenen. Roc Nation will be tasked with handling Pujols’ post-career projects such as this notable one.