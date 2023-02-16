Albert Pujols getting notable post-retirement gig

Just months after retiring from Major League Baseball, Albert Pujols will be back on the diamond once again (albeit in a different capacity).

Sarah Valenzuela of the LA Times reported on Thursday that Pujols will be coming to Los Angeles Angels camp for a few days this spring. Valenzuela notes that Pujols will be serving as a guest instructor for the team.

The 43-year-old Pujols just hung up his cleats for good last November after 22 MLB seasons. He played ten of those seasons with the Angels. Pujols did fail to live up to his huge contract with the Halos and had a sour ending in Anaheim when the Angels controversially DFA’d him in the middle of the 2021 season. But his Angels contract also included a ten-year personal services clause that Pujols said a few months ago he intends to honor.

It looks like Pujols is keeping busy even after retiring as a player. Just last week, the three-time MVP made headlines for an interesting business move.