Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas gets hit with Karma in Game 5 loss

The Arizona Diamondbacks committed a brutal error in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and many felt the player who was responsible had it coming.

The Diamondbacks trailed 1-0 going into the ninth inning before they completely melted down. Closer Paul Sewald allowed three straight hits to begin the inning. The third single was misplayed by center fielder Alek Thomas, allowing two Rangers to score to make it 3-0. Marcus Semien blasted a 2-run home run three batters later, and the rest was history.

Was that Karma? If you remember, the Diamondbacks pulled a disrespectful move after they beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS. During the celebration, a D-Backs player brought out a National League champions flag and planted it on the field at Citizens Bank Park. That player was Thomas. You can see the video here.

Thomas said after Thursday night’s game that he could have done a better job of “calming down” and getting in front of the ball.

POSTGAME REACTION: Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas discusses his fielding error in the 9th inning and the ride this team has been on to make it to the #WorldSeries @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/ZHhhhPT1TT — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) November 2, 2023

A lot of people felt the flag plant crossed the line. Those people were probably happy to see Thomas commit a Little League-level error that contributed to the Diamondbacks losing the World Series.