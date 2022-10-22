Alex Bregman credits Tom Brady’s trainer for big postseason

Alex Bregman’s big postseason may partially be the result of the TB12 Method.

During TBS’ broadcast of Game 3 of the ALCS on Saturday, reporter Lauren Shehadi revealed that Bregman credits Tom Brady’s longtime trainer Alex Guerrero for some of his success. Guerrero helped put together a regimen for Bregman that included deep tissue work and a healthier diet, which Bregman feels has played a role in keeping him healthy into October.

“Alex Bregman said he’s feeling healthy for the first time in a long time,” Shehadi said on the broadcast. “He credits contacting Tom Brady’s longtime trainer Alex Guerrero, who helped him develop a routine.”

Bregman made some mechanical tweaks as well, but the Guerrero mention is certainly notable. Guerrero is a trusted and valued member of Brady’s inner circle and has been credited for playing a role in the quarterback’s longevity.

Bregman entered Saturday’s game with seven hits in 24 postseason at-bats, including two home runs. He certainly looks healthy, and it sounds like he has Guerrero to thank, at least partly.